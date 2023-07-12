Semi-truck hits fire hydrant, causing flooding in Corktown

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Cleanup is wrapping up in Corktown after a semi-truck hit a fire hydrant causing extensive flooding early Wednesday.

Crews responded to the 75 Service Drive near Rosa Parks this morning. The Detroit Water and Sewage Department tells us the crash happened around 8 a.m.

The city was able to turn the water off later Wednesday morning.

The good news is that because this was a fire hydrant break, not a water main break, no area of businesses or homes around the area have been affected.

Gary Brown, the director of DWSD, came out to assess the situation. He says it's very common.

"Fire hydrants, we have 90,000 of them in the city, and they get hit by cars or trucks or sometimes they just fail," he said.

He also said a situation like this is actually pretty easy to fix, and they expect all of this to be fully cleaned up by this afternoon.