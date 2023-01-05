Sen. Debbie Stabenow will not seek re-election in 2024

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow said she will not seek re-election at the end of her term after serving more than two decades in Congress.

Stabenow, 72, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2000 and took her seat in 2001. The announcement opens up a race for Democrats to replace her and Republicans to try and take over the seat in the 2024 election.

“Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate," Stabenow said in a statement. "“Under the cloud of unprecedented threats to our democracy and our basic freedoms, a record-breaking number of people voted last year in Michigan. Young people showed up like never before. This was a very hopeful sign for our future."

Stabenow was the first woman from Michigan elected to the Senate in 2000, and has a long history of politics in the state.

The Gladwin, Mich. native served on the Ingham County Board of Commissioners from 1975-1979, was in the Michigan House of Representatives from 1979-1991, the Michigan Senate from 1991-1994 and the U.S. House of Representatives from 1997-2001.

She graduated from Clare High School and Michigan State University.

Since 2017, Stabenow has been the chair of the U.S. Senate Democratic Policy Committee, which serves as an advisory board to Democratic leadership and is also the chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

“When my term ends, I intend to begin a new chapter in my life that includes continuing to serve our State outside of elected office while spending precious time with my amazing 96-year-old mom and my wonderful family," she said.