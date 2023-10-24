Sen. Stabenow calls for MSU Board of Trustees chair Rema Vassar to resign, Vassar not backing down

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The chair of the MSU Board of Trustees Rema Vassar pushed back Tuesday against allegations she violated codes of conduct and ethics and bullied fellow board members and administrators.

The claims, which were made by a fellow board member in a letter obtained by the student newspaper the State News,have led to mounting calls for Vassar’s resignation.

Senator Debbie Stabenow joined those calls on Tuesday, saying in part “Chair Vassar has clearly lost the trust of students, faculty, alumni and many of the MSU board members"

Governor Gretchen Whitmer also criticized the school for having "no clear unified leadership or direction.”

“I was stunned, floored. But then, immediately hurt and disappointed,” Vassar said of the accusations. "Bullying is a very troubling word. I think it’s coded, I think it’s loaded. I think women get called a lot of b words when they’re assertive and strong leaders.”

Vassar says the author of the letter, fellow board member Brianna Scott, was a friend and sorority sister. Scott's 7-page letter, published by the State News, called for Vassar to resign or be removed, and lists 10 complaints and violations of conduct.

“Unfortunately I think this is a little too transparent quite frankly," Vassar said. "The board should really handle board members within the board.”

Among the accusations are that Vassar hasn’t fully cooperated with the Jones Day investigation looking into whether a board member leaked the name of Mel Tucker’s accuser, Brenda Tracy to the media.

“I have nothing to hide. I’ve been fully cooperative with every investigation,” said Vassar, who doesn't believe any board member leaked the name.

Vassar denies discussing the case or even knowing Tracy’s identity until the USA Today article was published. She also denies that she declined to hand over her cell phone to investigators.

“The board hasn’t decided as a board to do that yet, so we're still in the middle of an investigation, and I really think it’s inappropriate that it was even discussed in that letter because it's a breach of confidentiality," Vassar said.

"But would you provide your phone if asked," responded 7 Action News Reporter Brett Kast.

"Yes, if that’s part of the investigation, sure,” said Vassar.

Vassar’s conduct is now under investigation as the public spat sparks more criticism against the school. Right now, Vassar says she’s staying put.

“I would say that this allegation list and releasing it to the media was not in the best interest of the board, not in the best interest of the university," said Vassar. "Anyone who is joining that effort, I question whether or not they care for the University.”

In the original letter, Trustee Scott addressed that exact criticism but felt this was the right thing to do, saying, “As a trustee and as an attorney, I must weigh the harm of sharing these internal issues against the standards of transparency we are tasked with upholding. If I must choose one, then I choose the latter."