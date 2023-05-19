Sen. Tim Scott makes it official: He's a Republican candidate for president

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has filed paperwork to enter the 2024 Republican presidential race.

He'll be testing whether a more optimistic vision of America's future can resonate with GOP voters who have elevated partisan brawlers in recent years.

The Senate's only Black Republican has made his grandfather's work in the cotton fields of the Deep South a bedrock of his political identity.

Yet Scott rejects the notion that racism remains a powerful force in society, and he's cast his candidacy and rise from generational poverty as the realization of a dream only possible in America.

He's scheduled to make a formal announcement on Monday in his hometown of North Charleston.