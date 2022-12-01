Send Dorothy Zehnder birthday wishes for her 101st birthday

(WXYZ) — Dorothy Zehnder, the matriarch of the Zehnder family and the Bavarian Inn in Frankenmuth, is 101 years old!

Dorothy turned 101 on Thursday, Dec. 1, and fans can send birthday greetings to events@bavarianinn.com.

In 2020, she was inducted into the Michigan Women's Hall of Fame, and she has authored three cookbooks and received numerous awards.

“Our entire family is thrilled for Dorothy to be honored this way,” daughter Judy Zehnder Keller said at the time the news of the induction came out. “As our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she means so much to our family, to the entire Frankenmuth community and to everyone throughout the state of Michigan. It is a well-deserved recognition.”