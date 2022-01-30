Senior affordable housing project named after a Detroit civil rights icon set to open early 2023

DETROIT, (WXYZ) — New development is happening in Detroit, and Mayor Duggan joins the city and other state leaders to break ground on a senior affordable housing project.

The project will be taking place in the Piety Hill neighborhood on Woodward Avenue. According to the Mayor's press release, 60 units for seniors earning 50% or less of the area median income will be available.

MHT Housing and Holley's Historic Little Rock Baptist Church are leading the development. The project will be named "The Rev. Dr. Jim Holly Residences," and the press release states that affordability for these units is guaranteed for at least the next 40 years.

"I cannot think of a more fitting tribute to Rev. Jim Holley than a building that will provide so much to our community,” Mayor Duggan said. “Rev. Holley has dedicated his life to serving this city, and this project will go a long way to providing quality housing at deeply affordable rates for decades to come."

The development is set to be open in early 2023. These units will be built at 9001 Woodward Ave. The press release states that the project will feature ground-floor retail for the entire neighborhood.

“The Holley Residences address a key need in our city for quality, senior affordable housing,” said HRD Director Julie Schneider. “Our department is committed to ensuring that development in our city creates equity and opportunity and that our city’s neighborhoods are welcoming, inclusive places for all."

