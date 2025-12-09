Men convicted of killing jewelry store owner in Rochester Hills sentenced to life in prison

(WXYZ) — The two men who were convicted of murdering a jewelry store owner and assaulting his wife during a home invasion in Rochester Hills were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Joshua Zuazo and Carlos Hernandez were convicted of first-degree felony murder and unlawful imprisonment in separate trials for their roles in last year's murder of 73-year-old Hussein Murray. Judge Yasmine Poles sentenced both men to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Investigators say the two posed as DTE workers to gain entry into his home, then — once inside — they killed Murray and tied up his wife.

During the hearing, Murray's three sons spoke, and one read a poem that Murray's widow wrote about him.

According to testimony, the suspects took Sam Murray to the basement, where they tied him up and killed him. Linda Murray was upstairs making breakfast when the men came upstairs demanding jewelry and cash.

"I was screaming and Hernandez hits me in the face to cover my mouth," Linda Murray testified when asked about her reaction to seeing blood at the scene.