Suspected Peeping Tom arrested, accused of targeting homes in 4 communities

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Busted in the act, a suspected creeper is off the streets again. Police in Warren say a man peeped into the windows of more than half a dozen homes, sometimes using a ladder.

In the past, 7 Action News stories dating back to 2019 have shown video of him targeting families in Birmingham, Farmington Hills, Royal Oak and now Warren.

Police have asked us to share his mug shot because they believe more victims are out there.

Rebecca Collins says 57-year-old Kenton Driscoll paid her family an uninvited visit at night and it was caught on a ring camera. Other neighbors have also shared videos of him allegedly crossing their backyards.

Families say there have been at least eight incidents in the area of 11 Mile Road and Ryan Road over the last week.

“He was approaching our window with a step ladder, so we assumed it was a Peeping Tom, not a burglar. We have a baby, so I didn’t like that,” Collins said.

Warren Police say they stepped up patrols before making an arrest on Tuesday.

They also told us Driscoll has been convicted nine prior times for the same offense. If convicted this time, the man from Ferndale faces as much as 10 years in prison for allegedly caring burglary tools, resisting arrest and peeping.

His bond is set at $70,000 with a GPS tether. He’s due back in court Oct. 25.