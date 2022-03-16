'Serial prowler' arrested in Farmington Hills for peering into homes, police say

(WXYZ) — Police say they have arrested a serial prowler in Farmington Hills.

According to police, the man had been lurking in yards and looking into homes at night.

The man was reportedly seen by a number of residents and captured on a homeowner’s surveillance camera.

Farmington Hills Police say Kenton Driscoll is now facing a charge of prowling after being arrested on March 10. Police say he has been arrested before for similar acts in the Farmington Hills area.

“I am extremely proud of the Farmington Hills Police Department’s excellent work in identifying and safely arresting Mr. Driscoll before any additional crimes were committed,” said Police Chief Jeff King in a press release. “I am also grateful for the outstanding relationship we have with our citizens and community partners, who support us each and every day to ensure that this is a safe community to live, work, and visit.”

