Several Michigan beaches closed for July 4 weekend; here's the list

(WXYZ) — Several beaches across Michigan are closed heading into the Fourth of July weekend, according to the latest BeachGuard map from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Below is the list of beach closures and advisories

  • Camp Ohiyesa - North in Oakland County - Closed due to high bacteria levels
  • Country Club at 5000 W. Shore Dr. on Orchard Lake in Oakland County - Closed due to high bacteria levels
  • Eagle Lake Rd. beach in Oakland County - Closed due to high bacteria levels
  • North Park Beach in Oakland County - Closed due to high bacteria levels
  • Spring Lake Heights on Wolverine Lake in Oakland County - Closed due to high bacteria levels
  • St. Clair Shores Memorial Beach - Contamination advisory due to high bacteria levels
  • Elm Point Beach in Charlevoix County - Contamination advisory due to high bacteria levels

