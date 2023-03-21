Watch Now
3 men shot, 1 killed on Detroit's west side

Posted at 5:23 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 06:12:19-04

Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting that left three men shot and one of them dead.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. off of St. Mary's and Midland St., just east of the Southfield Freeway.

We're told that the shooting started over a dispute on St. Mary's St.

It's not clear how many people were shot at this time, and we're waiting for more information from police, but there was a second locaton on Murray Hill, one block over, where police were investigating.

Police started clearing the scene just after 5 a.m., but they were focused on a house and a car parked in front of that house, which was later towed away.

