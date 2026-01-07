Several St. Clair County schools closed today due to deteriorating conditions on back roads

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Several St. Clair County schools are closed today, with many schools citing deteriorating conditions on back roads for the closures.
7 News Detroit has confirmed via school Facebook pages and school websites that the following school districts are closed on Wednesday, Jan. 7:
- Port Huron Area School District
- Marysville Community Schools
- East China School District
- Yale Schools
- Peck Schools
- Memphis Community Schools
- Carsonville Port Sanilac Schools
- Capac Schools
- Sanilac ISD
- Algonac Community Schools
- St. Clair Resa Woodlands
- Cros-Lex Community Schools
For more information on when these school districts will be back open, check their respective website or social media pages. If you'd like to report a school closing, you can call 7 News Detroit's assignment desk at (248)827-7777 or go to WXYZ.com.