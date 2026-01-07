Several St. Clair County schools closed today due to deteriorating conditions on back roads

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Several St. Clair County schools are closed today, with many schools citing deteriorating conditions on back roads for the closures.

7 News Detroit has confirmed via school Facebook pages and school websites that the following school districts are closed on Wednesday, Jan. 7:



Port Huron Area School District

Marysville Community Schools

East China School District

Yale Schools

Peck Schools

Memphis Community Schools

Carsonville Port Sanilac Schools

Capac Schools

Sanilac ISD

Algonac Community Schools

St. Clair Resa Woodlands

Cros-Lex Community Schools

For more information on when these school districts will be back open, check their respective website or social media pages. If you'd like to report a school closing, you can call 7 News Detroit's assignment desk at (248)827-7777 or go to WXYZ.com.