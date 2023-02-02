Several winter festivals and Motown Love happening in metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Several metro Detroit communities are kicking off the month of February with winter festivals including Trenton, Plymouth and Romeo.

Love for the city of Detroit will be celebrated during Motown Love, and the Detroit RV & Camping Show returns.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:

Daddy Daughter Dance



Saturday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ford Community and Performing Arts Center at 15801 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn

In Dearborn, a father-daughter dance will be happening in the Lincoln Ballroom at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center. This year's theme is "Alice in Wonderland." Dads and daughters age 12 and under are invited to attend the annual event. The event will have music, pizza, soft drinks and a keepsake for daughters.

Detroit Pistons



Friday 7 pm. against the Charlotte Hornets; Saturday 7 p.m. against the Phoenix Suns

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons host two games at Little Caesars Arena this weekend — the Charlotte Hornets on Friday and the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Detroit RV & Camping Show



Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit RV & Camping Show returns this week and continues through the weekend. Hundreds of RVs including folding campers, motorhomes, travel trailers, toy haulers and more will be available for purchase. Booths will also feature parts, accessories and camping information.

Downtown Trenton WinterFest



Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Entertainment and beer tents open until 11

2644 W. Jefferson Avenue in Trenton

Winterfest returns to downtown Trenton this weekend. The two-day event will have ice sculptures, food from local restaurants, live entertainment, outdoor games, karaoke, shopping and a beer tent and social district. On Saturday, there will be free train rides for kids. Heated tents will keep families warm. All proceeds from beer sales will go toward Downriver for Veterans, organizers say.

Motown Love



Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.

Robert C. Valade Park at 2670 Atwater Street in Detroit

Love for the city of Detroit will be on full display at Valade Park this weekend. Families can shop with local venders, hear classic Motown hits from local DJs and dance groups, make crafts, share poetry and more. Love Letters to Detroit, an open mic on Friday, will give people a chance to perform or listen to talent.

Plymouth Ice Festival



Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown Plymouth

Winter festivities return this weekend with the Plymouth Ice Festival. More than 50 ice carvings will line the streets of downtown. People can play Ice Festival Bingo by visiting participating businesses, getting their logos and emailing their board after hitting Bingo to be entered to win a grand prize. Those attending are encouraged to explore the different businesses downtown.

Romeo Winterfest



Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Downtown Romeo near Main Street and Lafayette Street

Romeo's Winterfest is taking place on Saturday downtown. There will be a Giant Snowmen Adventure Trail, "Best Dressed" Contest, scavenger hunt and more all day. A 5K helps kick off the event, a "Chilly" cook-off happens midday and it ends with an ice sculpture show.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.