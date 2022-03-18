Severe flooding damage forces Dearborn Hills Golf Course to close for 2022 golf season

DEARBORN HILLS (WXYZ) — The Dearborn Hills Golf Course will remain closed this season.

That's because last year's flooding left severe damage on its courses.

The city says they tried their best to keep the course operational.

"I was bummed because Dearborn Hills is a place where I like to start my season," golfer Armod Harris said.

He says Dearborn Hills is his home away from home from him and many other golfers. But this summer, they're going to have to find a new place to drive for show and put for dough.

In a statement, the city says: "The course lost 42 days last season due to flooding, and this year would have required roping off a significant portion of the course."

They also mentioned how log jams in the rouge river may have been sending water into the fairways.

Golfer Michael Bracy says there were more water hazards than normal last fall.

"Occasionally there would be standing water on different holes so they restrict us to the car paths only."

While you can't book any tee times this season golfers say it's important for the city to bring the course up to par

"Hopefully they can restore the damage and launch a membership program," Bracy said.

"It means a lot to the community and brings us all together every day in the summer," Armond Harris added.

While the golf courses are closed, the banquet hall will remain open for events through June.