Severe water main break leaves streets, homes flooded in Northville

A severe water main break has left streets flooded in Northville. The break happened on Baseline Rd. at Oakland Ave. overnight, and the flooding is being made worse by the rain and melting snow.

We're told a couple of homes have been impacted by the water main break.

Northville fire chief Matt Samhat said it's a Great Lakes Water Authority line, and it's flowing down the street and getting into some of the houses.

Samhat said crews are also trying to make sure they're staying safe. We're also trying to divert some of the water away from the houses.

The fire chief said the GLWA is on scene and working to stop the water from flowing.

He also said there is no plan to evacuate any residents. He also said one of the homes has water flooded all the way from their basement to the first floor.