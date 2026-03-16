(WXYZ) — Severe Weather Awareness Week runs from March 15-21, and now is the time to prepare before disaster strikes.

Watch Marisa Woloszyn's video report:

Severe Weather Awareness Week 2026: Staying safe from tornadoes at home

The recent and devastating tornadoes in Southwest Michigan – including the deadly twister in Union City – are a sobering reminder of just how quickly and violently severe storms can hit.

Before there is even a threat of severe storms, take the time to talk with your family about how you'll receive severe weather alerts and where you'll meet to stay safe.

You can download the WXYZ app on your phone and receive the latest severe weather alerts by clicking here

That meeting place could be your basement, which is the safest option. If you don't have a basement, find an interior room on the lowest level, like a bathroom or closet.

Make sure you also store items there to protect yourself, such as a helmet, blanket, pillows or a mattress. If you have a weather radio, keep it there.

Watch below: Southwest Michigan community recovering from deadly storm

Southwest Michigan community recovering from deadly storm

Your safe place should be the farthest from the outside elements. Damaging winds can knock down trees, so cut back branches that hang over your home or cars, and consider removing trees close to your house.

When it comes down to it, preparing early will keep you and your family safer during severe weather.