Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flash flooding – the deadliest weather event nationwide

(WXYZ) — This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week and all week long, the 7 First Alert Weather team will talk about ways to stay safe during severe weather in Michigan.

Alert: Watch our Severe Weather Awareness Week special on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on 7 Action News

On Monday, it was all about flooding in Michigan, something we've been dealing with more and more.

When in your car, never drive around a barricade or try to drive through flooded streets. We've seen the videos of cars stranded in the water and people having to be rescued, and you don't want that to be you.

It takes only one foot of water to cause cars to float, and only two feet of rushing water can carry most vehicles, including SUVs.

Looking at flash floods against other floods – flash floods happen quickly when there is too much rain too fast.

Flash floods are the deadliest weather event nationwide.

River floods come on slower but usually, last longer. Those are the flood warnings we get instead of flash flood warnings.

Finally, lakeshore flooding is less frequent and is connected to high water and wind.