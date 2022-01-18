Sewage samplings in Macomb County reportedly show COVID infection levels dropping

(WXYZ) — Recent testing of sanitary sewage is reportedly showing that the levels of COVID-19 infection are falling in Macomb County, according to the Macomb County Public Works Office.

The sanitary sewage testing has been used as an indicator of future reported clinical cases.

According to the Macomb County Public Works office, the drop is a positive sign that following the surge of cases in December, the infections may have peaked and are starting to reverse course.

“For the past few months, we’ve all been inundated with troubling and grim news reports involving COVID, particularly the highly-contagious omicron variant. The latest sewage-testing data that we have reviewed offers reason for optimism that infection rates have not only leveled off, but that infections are dropping significantly,” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller said in a press release.

Data from tests reportedly showed COVID spike in late December with the highest reading on Dec. 28, but recent samples from early January are now reportedly showing a sharp decline.

“We report our findings to the Macomb County Health Department and leave it up to the health care professionals to use as another tool in their prediction modeling,” said Miller.