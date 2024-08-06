'Shame on you': Van stolen from Detroit nonprofit, theft captured on surveillance

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit nonprofit organization is calling out for help after their van was stolen early Monday morning.

It happened just after midnight at Mercy Education Project in Southwest Detroit. A group of what appears to be three men are seen on video breaking into the fenced-in parking lot and driving off with it. The van is crucial to the organization and their mission.

Watch surveillance video of the theft below:

Surveillance video captures theft of Detroit nonprofit's van

“We've just been in shock all day," said Mary Beth Lowman, co-director of girls programming. "Who is this? Why would they do it? What is their purpose? And what are we going to do now?"

That van belongs to Mercy Education Project and is used almost daily. The organization helps dozens of young women and girls with camps, tutoring and education programs. The van is crucial to that mission.

Fifteen-year-old Abigail Rodriguez has been coming to Mercy for seven years.

“It's, I think, like a second home to me,” Abigail said. “My tutor, I love her very much. She's been with me the whole time I was here.”

Like many of her peers, Abigail has relied on that van many times.

“I was shocked. I don't know why anyone would want to steal a van," Abigail said. "It helps us come here sometimes when my parents can't take us.”

The nonprofit hopes that someone will see the surveillance video and recognize the suspects or may see their white 12-passenger Ford Econoline van with license plate ENZ9723. It also had their logo on the side of it.

WXYZ

They hope to get it back in time for camp next week to continue their mission.

“My big question would be why? Why would you take this? What need do you have with an older van that we have to transport students with to help them on their educational journey,” Lowman said. "Shame on you. Why would you do that? Why would you disrupt our programming and not let our students continue their camps and their experiences?”

The nonprofit is asking anyone with information to contact the Detroit Police Department's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5300.