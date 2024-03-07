Shawn Fain, Detroit CEO Natalie King to sit in First Lady's box during 2024 State of the Union

UAW President Shawn Fain and Natalie King, a Detroit woman who is the CEO of Dunamis Charge, will be in First Lady Joe Biden's box during the annual State of the Union address on Thursday night.

The address to the nation is set for 9 p.m. Thursday, and the two will be among several other people sitting with the First Lady.

King is the first-ever founded Dunamis Charge, the first-ever African American women-owned electric vehicle charger manufacturing company in the U.S.

Dunamis employs 135 workers in Detroit and plans to manufacture 400,000 EV chargers by 2025.

She was introduced by Biden last year at the Small Business Administration's Women's Business Summitt.

Fain is the president of the UAW and helped lead the union through historic negotiations with the Big 3 last year.

The union also endorsed Biden, and Biden marched with workers on the picket line during a weeks-long strike last year.

