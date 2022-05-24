'She had a big heart': Parents mourn daughter killed in Garden City road rage crash

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A heartbroken family is speaking out after an innocent mother was caught in the middle of a road rage shooting that resulted in a crash in Garden City last week.

The incident happened last Thursday on Middlebelt Road near Maplewood Street when a driver involved in the shooting crashed into her car. The victim, Diana Oldenburg, died after the crash.

“We never thought we would be in this situation for a while. We thought we would go first,” James Oldenburg said.

He’s planning a funeral for his daughter that will take place at a church in Jackson next week.

“(It's) Heartbreaking — Trying to pick everything. Who is going to do this? Who is going to do what?” he said.

His daughter was on her way home to Livonia at the time of the May 19 crash.

“I didn’t believe it. I thought it was a prank, but nobody pranks something like that that bad,” the grieving father said.

Diana’s step-mother Teresa says the ride from Jackson to Garden City after the crash was one filled with so many questions.

“It can’t be real. On the way, there we kept saying this can’t be real. But sure enough, it was,” Teresa Oldenburg said.

Police say Diana was an innocent bystander caught in between road rage that started with shooting, reckless driving and ended in a crash on Maplewood Street and Middlebelt Road.

“Why? Why do people act stupid? There is no need to act that way because there is always a consequence with somebody that’s not involved,” her father said.

Garden City police say a black Dodge Ram crashed into the blue sedan that Diana was driving.

7 Action News was told the other vehicle involved in the road rage fled the scene.

“It was just, wow. She didn’t have a chance,” James Oldenburg said. “When she got hit, the doctor and everybody said it was instant.”

Diana leave behind three children.

“She will be missed. She’s a big part of the family. She had a big heart,” Teresa Oldenburg said.

The family started a fundraiser for her memorial and her three children. To donate, visit their GoFundMe page.

The family will be holding a vigil for Diana this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Maplewood and Middlebelt in Garden City.