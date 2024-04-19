Family speaks after man inappropriately touches 11-year-old girl in Home Depot bathroom

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Family of an 11-year-old girl who was inappropriately touched inside a Home Depot bathroom in Warren last Sunday is speaking out in hopes that if there are other children this has happened to, they have the courage to speak up as well.

Last Sunday around 3:48 p.m., Janet Kelly went to the Home Depot on Hoover Road to pick up items for a memorial with three of her young daughters. Her brother John Loren died on April 5 due to complications from a stroke.

“We decided to go to Home Depot. We were going to get flowers to build a memorial for John,” Kelly said.

While shopping, one of her daughter’s needed to use the restroom. Her eldest 11-year-old daughter went with her sister, so they could use the buddy system while Kelly waited outside the restroom. Kelly was preoccupied with her youngest daughter, not paying much attention to who was going in or out. According to Kelly, the girls were only inside for a few minutes when her 11-year-old ran out of the bathroom crying.

WXYZ The mother of the 11-year-old victim is speaking out in hopes that if there are other victims, they have the courage to speak up

“I didn’t understand what had happened and she said there was a man inside one of the stalls, the handicap stall, and he had come out and touched her inappropriately on her behind,” Kelly said. “She has nightmares. It’s sad.”

The 11-year-old says the victim didn’t say a word to her but did something disturbing after the assault.

“When he exited out, he looked at me and smiled at me,” the 11-year-old said.

The man ran out of the store and got away. Warren police found him and took him into custody the very next day.

Twenty-two-year-old Elijah Lawrence was charged with criminal sexual conduct, possession of child sexually abusive material and two counts of larceny.

7 Action News typically does not show mugshots, but we are in this case because the Warren Police Department is concerned that Lawrence may have had additional unreported, unwanted contacts with juveniles and is currently a suspect in a Peeping Tom incident in Eastpointe.

The Warren Police Department The Warren Police Department is concerned that Elijah Lawrence may have had additional unreported, unwanted contacts with children in Warren

This is why the family wanted to speak out despite ongoing trauma.

"I’m still having nightmares of him because I don’t like it," the victim said.

Lawrence was arraigned by Judge Faunce of the 37th District Court Wednesday where a not guilty plea was entered. Bond was set at $250,000 with a GPS tether required if bond is posted.

His next court date is May 7 in the 37th District Court. If you believe you or someone you know may have been a victim of the suspect, contact Warren Special Victim’s Detective Talos at 586-574-4816.