'She was a hero': Nurse hit by car, killed trying to save patient in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — The community is mourning the loss of a local nurse who was killed after trying to save a patient.

Forty-two-year-old Latrice Jones worked at Majestic Care of Livonia, according to a friend and former coworker.

Police say on Sunday, Jones ran to help a combative patient who walked out of the building. She along with other nurses helped the patient into a wheelchair, according to police.

"She was a hero. She lost her life trying to save somebody else's," said Shonte Lyles, a former coworker and friend of Jones.

Lyles gushes when she talks about Jones. They were both dedicated to their jobs and their families she says.

"She worked long hours and many days to ensure that she provided for her three children and her family. She will be missed by a lot of us and her memory should be treasured," Lyles said.

According to police, an 80-year-old woman was driving westbound on 5 Mile Road and swerved to avoid the patient. They say she hit Jones and two parked cars after that.

Police say Jones died at the hospital.

"For this lady to risk her life and get this patient back into the facility safely and just lose her life, it's unbelievable," Lyles said. "I just can't imagine what her kids are going through right now."

According to Lyles, Jones celebrated her birthday on July 10, turning 42 years old.

"I feel like it was important for me to tell her story and get it aired to make people aware of the sacrifices by nurses that work outside the hospital setting in long-term care. There's a lack of security and support for residents and staff," Lyles said.

7 Action News reached out to managers at the corporate level outside of business hours, but we haven't heard back. When we walked inside Majestic Care to ask for a comment, they told us to leave.

Livonia police do not believe alcohol played a factor in the incident. They are still investigating.

