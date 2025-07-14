'She was so giving': Novi mom, athlete dies after collapsing during ultra-marathon

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Novi mother of three is being remembered as a friend, mentor and super athlete. Elaine Stypula tragically ran her last race over the weekend in Colorado.

The grueling endurance test is one of countless extreme courses the 60-year-old has taken on over the years.

Watch the video report below:

Trainer remembers ultramarahoner who died during race

"She gave me the support of a mother, the comfort of a friend,” said Gabrielle Wilson, the founder of City Sweat Club.

Wilson says Stypula helped her more than she knew.

“Through all of our training, she didn’t even know sometimes, but those packages, especially those early bought-on packages, were helping me pay my bills and feed myself,” Wilson said.

It was October 2020, the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and a time Wilson says was less than ideal for personal trainers.

“I was thinking to myself was this a mistake getting into this industry,” Wilson said.

But she says Stypula, who was a local attorney and her first-ever client and ultimately good friend, quickly put those worries to rest.

“One of the moments here within the last year that we were training (was) us wearing our matching shoes. She was so giving, always brought something for me after races,” Wilson said.

Stypula’s most recent race on Friday, an ultra-marathon in Colorado, was tragically her last. She collapsed after what appears to be a cardiac arrest.

“Our crew took backcountry 4-by-4 roads and got as close to the trail as possible and they hiked in the rough, rugged and steep trail of little giant,” said Deanne Gallegos, the public information officer for the San Juan County Colorado Office of Emergency Management.

The 100-mile race was in Silverton, Colorado.

Gallegos says an autopsy report is still pending but says it was a clear 50-degree morning.

“It had nothing to do with course, weather, mother nature, accident — none of those were factors in this particular emergency situation," Gallegos said.

Wilson says she and Stypula spent many years training for those grueling marathons.

“This is where we went to war every training session, building the mindset for her for all the races she was able to run and participate in,” Wilson said.

Wilson says the community will continuing running in Stypula's memory. A run being held Wednesday beginning at Nike Detroit off Woodward Avenue will honor her life.

“And paying homage to the incredible friend, athlete and just runner she was,” Wilson said.

