Sheetz re-evaluating plans for Rochester Hills & Waterford Twp. locations

Sheetz has decided to pull back on its plans for locations in both Rochester Hills and Waterford Township, 7 Action News has confirmed.

According to Sheetz, they have taken a step back to address site design issues with the proposed location in Rochester Hills. A spokesperson tells us they hope to move forward with the project at a later date.

A meeting was scheduled earlier this month in front of the Rochester Hills Zoning Board of Appeals where Sheetz was looking for variances to different regulations for the planned location.

That location is at the northeast corner of Rochester Rd. and South Blvd. on the Rochester Hills-Troy border.

In Waterford Township, the plan was for a Sheetz location on Dixie Highway between Sashabaw and Farner Ave.

Jeff Polkowski, the director of development services with Waterford Twp., said Sheetz initially submitted an application but made the decision to withdraw.

A Sheetz spokesperson said they are still pursing a store location in Waterford Township, "but taking some time to have more conversations with local officials before taking the next step forward."

The spokesperson said Sheetz remains committed to growth plans in metro Detroit and Michigan.

Last year, Sheetz confirmed that it was opening its first store in Romulus and planned to open dozens of stores throughout the state.

According to a report in Crain's Detroit Business, the site of the Sheetz will be at 33380 Wick Road near Detroit Metro Airport. Crain's reports the company said it hopes to open the location later this year.