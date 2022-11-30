Sheetz to open Detroit-area location in 2025

(WXYZ) — Sheetz, a well-known restaurant, gas station and convenience chain from the mid-Atlantic, has plans to expand into Michigan in the next couple of years.

According to Sheetz, they will open their first store in the Detroit area in 2025. It was recently named the best regional fast food chain by USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth into Michigan and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to people across the state,” Sheetz President and CEO Travis Sheetz said in a statement. “Sheetz is dedicated to being a great employer and neighbor and we cannot wait to put those values into action as we expand into our first new state in two decades.”

Each location employs about 30 people.

Sheetz has 669 stores across six states – Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland. All stores are open 24/7, 365 days a year.