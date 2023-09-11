Shelby Township car show and concert to help fund hospital music therapy programs

Music Maker Studio is hosting a classic car show and concert this Sunday to benefit 13Forever, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping in the fight against pediatric cancer.

The New Millennium car show, concert and charity event will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on September 17 at 55119 Shelby Road in Shelby Township.

The event will feature vintage cars, music, face painting, ice cream, food and raffles.

Organizers say the proceeds from the event will go to help fund music therapy programs at local hospitals.

13Forever was founded by a Macomb County family who lost their 13-year-old son to an aggressive brain tumor. Last March, on what would have marked the 22nd birthday for Justin Townsend, 13Forever donated $25,000 to Michigan organizations related to pediatric cancer treatments.

Two weeks into junior high, Justin was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer: glioblastoma-multiforme. Within a year, Justin was gone. He passed away in August of 2014.

To learn more about 13Forever or make a donation, click here.