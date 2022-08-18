Shelby Township expands water distribution hours during GLWA boil advisory

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Shelby Township has expanded weekend hours of operations at its three emergency water distribution sites to support residents amid the Great Lakes Water Authority's boil water advisory.

Since August 15, crews have distributed thousands of units of 1-gallon jugs and 24-pack cases of water to residents. Shelby Township is one of seven communities currently under a boil water advisory resulting from a 120-inch transmission line break on August 13.

Currently, there is no threat to the water supply and water pressure is acceptable. However, Shelby Township will continue to ban outdoor irrigation and other nonessential outdoor water use to minimize the impact on residents during the GLWA boil water advisory and to maintain water pressure.

"This has been at best a tremendous headache for our residents, and we're working to make sure it doesn't pose any greater risks than temporary discomfort. Since we received the emergency water from the state on Aug. 15, we've been getting that water to our residents daily,” said Rick Stathakis, Township Supervisor.

"While we've been blessed with enough water to meet demands since Aug. 16, we have heard that our residents wished the window to pick up water was larger, so we made a change to our weekend schedule to accommodate that, and we will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 20 and Aug. 21."

The following is a list of designated water distribution sites for Shelby Township residents based on zip code.

Residents living in the 48315 zip code: Whispering Woods Park at 11000 21 Mile Road.

Residents living in the 48316 zip code: Ford Field Central Park at 7460 23 Mile Road.

Residents living in the 48317 zip code: River Bends Park (Ryan Road) at 4101 River Bends Drive.

Distribution is available while supplies last and will continue daily throughout the boil water advisory. Hours of operations will return to 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on August 22.

In addition to the three distribution centers, Shelby Township will distribute water to seniors enrolled in the Meals on Wheels program and SMART transportation services. Seniors who are not enrolled in Meals on Wheels or SMART, are unable to get to a distribution site or cannot sanitize water by boiling, can contact the Shelby Township Senior Center at seniors@shelbytwp.org for assistance.

"Our team at the Shelby Township Senior Center does a tremendous job taking care of our seniors daily, and that doesn't change during a situation like this," said Joe Youngblood, Director of Recreation and Maintenance, Shelby Township Parks. "We have dedicated professionals and volunteers in Meals on Wheels and SMART that know our senior community, and taking care of the seniors is always their top priority."

For more information and to find any updates about water distribution, water main repair and the boil water advisory, residents should visit shelbytwp.org and glwater.org.

