Shelby Township PD arrests alleged MS-13 gang member on FBI's 'terrorist watch list'

SHELBY TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Shelby Township Police Department arrested a man suspected to be an MS-13 gang member, the department said on Facebook.

Officials say officers pulled over the man on Friday afternoon in the area of West Utica Road and Dequindre Road. According to police, the man gave the police an El Salvadorian identification card.

When scanning his ID, the driver was reportedly identified as Walter Ceron Linares and Shelby Township PD was instructed to contact the FBI about the man's suspected gang affiliation. The FBI confirmed that Linares is on their terrorist watch list, police say. He was taken into custody until the U.S. Border Patrol arrived at the scene.

Border Patrol agents confirmed Linares' identity before he was turned over for federal processing.

According to both U.S. Customs and Border Protection and ICE, Linares was identified through a photo that matched his image from a prior arrest for entering the U.S. illegally back in 2022.

They say he was stopped in Texas and previously removed from the country and is now charged with re-entering illegally, which is another felony offense.

Former FBI Gang Unit Supervisor Andy Bartnowak said this is about keeping the public safe from members of a transnational gang dealing in violence, drugs & other illegal activities.

“They’ve been around since the 80’s. Law enforcement is keenly aware of them and what they’re involved in," Bartnowak said.

Police tell me the suspect remains in federal custody, and could face deportation but the timeline remains unknown for now.