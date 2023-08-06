Shelter-in-place lifted for Van Buren Estates in Van Buren Township, suspect is in custody

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police have lifted a shelter in place order Sunday for residents of Van Buren Estates near Lohr Road between Martz and Bemis Roads in Van Buren Township.

The suspect, police say is in custody.

"Update: Suspect has been taken into custody. Residents are safe to resume normal activity, however are asked to avoid Birch St. until the completion of the investigation," Van Buren Township Police confirmed.

While details are limited at this time, police have confirmed the suspect fired shots Sunday, wounding a man and a dog. Sunday's shooting, police say is connected to a fatal shooting Saturday where a person was found dead in a nearby park.

"The Van Buren Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in a field north of Van Buren Estates. At approximately 5:00 p.m. officers responded to the field north of Van Buren Estates to the report of a subject down. The subject was found to be deceased from a gunshot wound," police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

