Sheriff says ICE 'targeted' parents near bus stop in Ypsilanti during student drop-off times

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement "targeted" parents near a bus stop in Ypsilanti on Tuesday during student drop-off times, the Washtenaw County sheriff said.

In a post on Facebook, Sheriff Alyshia M. Dyer said they received multiple reports that ICE detained a mother in front of her child and other residents.

She said the ICE activity did not happen on school grounds.

“It appears that parents connected to local schools were targeted at a bus stop in Ypsilanti during student drop-off times,” the sheriff wrote.

Sheriff Dyer said she is working in partnership with local leaders and schools to help children feel safe going to and from school.

“My office will continue to be there for our immigrant families. We do not ask about immigration status, nor do we engage in immigration enforcement, and we will continue that practice, as our job is to protect and serve all residents regardless of immigration status. I will continue seeking answers, as any ICE activity especially near bus stops and/or other sensitive locations is deeply disturbing,” she wrote in the post.

If anyone needs support or resources, the sheriff notes they can call the WICIR hotline for immigration-related emergencies at 734-355-2707.

Ypsilanti Community Schools also sent a letter to district families about the situation that the sheriff shared, saying “Ypsilanti Community Schools remains a safe sanctuary for all scholars.”

The sheriff confirmed the information posted to her Facebook page. 7 News Detroit has reached out to the Detroit field office for ICE and are waiting to hear back.

