Unidentified body found in West Bloomfield Township lake, sheriff's office investigating

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of an unidentified man was found floating in a West Bloomfield Township lake on Tuesday.

The department's Search and Rescue team was called to the 3200 block of Pine Lake Road just after 8:30 p.m.

Watch Evan Sery's video report below:

Unidentified body found in Pine Lake

Officers with West Bloomfield Township confirmed the man was dead.

"Someone called it in, said they saw something floating in the water, looked to be a body," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

We're told the victim is a Black man, who was 6-feet tall and weighed 140 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and black Adidas athletic shoes when he was found. Police believe he is between the ages of 20 and 40, with no ID found on him.

Authorities say they aren't sure how long it will take to identify the body and that the details surrounding the case are strange.

"Given the condition of the body, it's hard to have specific information," Bouchard said.

The case is being treated as a homicide and detectives are working to figure out a cause of death.

Officials say there were no reports for anyone missing in the area.

"We don't typically ever get a call where a body is in the water and nobody has been reported missing," the sheriff said.

Anyone who may know this man's identity or the circumstances surrounding his death is asked to call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950.

