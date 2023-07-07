Sheriff's office investigating armed robbery at Dunham's Sports in Monroe County

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an armed robbery at Dunham’s Sports on Telegraph in Frenchtown Township on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man went to the cash register around 6:15 p.m. and asked for a product. While the employee was ringing the suspect up, the register opened and that’s when officials say the suspect pulled out a weapon. The suspect then reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the store on foot, headed southbound.

Deputies tried to track the suspect with a police service dog, but could not locate him.

The suspect is described as an older white male, approximately 5'9" tall, with a thin build and short hair. He is described as being “very tan” and was reportedly wearing a black T-shirt, grey hat and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 734-240-7530 or call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.