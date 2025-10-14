Sheriff's office investigating shooting of businessman Eddie Jawad at Macomb Township home

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A well-known local business owner and community advocate is recovering after being shot at outside his home Tuesday morning in Macomb Township.

The non-fatal shooting happened on an estate on 24 Mile Road and Springdale Drive, which is between Card and Romeo Plank at around 10:15 a.m.

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies left the scene around 4:30 p.m. after combing for evidence. Earlier, we saw multiple evidence markers placed along the driveway, as well as investigators taking a close look at a black Range Rover with a bullet hole in the passenger side window.

Now, after speaking to both law enforcement and family members, here is what I've learnt. The residence belongs to Eddie Jawad, a well-known entrepreneur and highly regarded member of the community.

Around 10:15 this morning, Jawad was heading out when shots rang out. Neighbors heard two bursts of gunfire. Glass fragments struck Jawad, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

I spoke with Faye Nemer, who knows him professionally and, in fact, had spoken to him just yesterday morning — making today's incident more shocking to her.

"It was extremely alarming. You know, definitely not the typical news that you would want to receive. And this is a shock, you know, kind of sent a shockwave to the entire business ecosystem," she says.

Nemer serves as CEO of the MENA American Chamber of Commerce, an organization in which Jawad plays an active role as a member.

"Eddie has a track record of, you know, holding government accountable, local government," she says. "If you look at his record dating back to 2016 onward, he's consistently called out any corruption, any potential fraud, any type of inequity towards business owners within, you know, the township. And that is something that he has done on a continuous basis."

A longtime Macomb resident, Jawad operates several gas stations across metro Detroit and has recently emerged as a vocal advocate for small businesses — openly opposing the influence of large corporations entering local markets.

"I'm also looking forward to connecting with local authority just to ensure that there is prioritization and understanding what are some of the factors that, you know, contributed to this incident," Nemer says.

Jawad remains in stable condition.

The Macomb County Sheriff, Anthony Wickersham, tells me there is no ongoing risk to the public. Schools in the area were briefly locked down earlier today, but that order has since been lifted.

Investigators are still working the case, and anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 586-307-9358.