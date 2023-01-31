She's gonna need a bigger yard. Michigan teacher's snow sharks win the internet.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Just when you thought it was safe to walk near your neighbor’s front yard ...

Frosty the Snowman better hold on to his hat, because Jennifer Ramirez in Madison Heights has made jaw(s)-dropping snow sculptures right outside her house — and they're garnering a lot of attention on social media.

"Oh my god, they're going nuts, they're going nuts," laughed Jennifer.

The snow sharks took Jennifer about three days to complete.

"Wednesday we had the big snowfall and I shoveled all of it into a big ol pile, and then I think it was the next day, I separated the piles and started sculpting on Friday and finished them on Saturday," she said.

If you think she's going to need a bigger yard, don't worry, she's heard that before.

"I get mostly that on Facebook, 'you're going to need a bigger yard. You're going to need a bigger boat, you're going to need a bigger lawn,'" said Jennifer.

And this isn't the first time Jennifer has made a splash with her art in her community.

In fact, we caught up with her in 2020, highlighting her fence artwork, bringing smiles to people when they needed it most.

"There's not enough joy in the world and if I can share joy through my art and bring joy then I'm going to keep doing it," said Jennifer.

Because for Jennifer, a local teacher and artist, art is more than just her profession.

"I love creating. I just love creating anything, you know, I try to instill that in my students (hi students!) but ... it's so much fun for me just to create," said Jennifer.

If you want to see the literal land sharks, Jennifer says you're welcome to swing by for a photo op on the corner of Katherine and Edward — as long as the weather holds.

If you want to follow along with Jennifer's work, click here.

