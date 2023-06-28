Ship carrying debris from Titan submersible returns to Newfoundland port

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland (AP) — A ship that had been searching for the ill-fated Titan submersible is back in port in St. John's, Newfoundland, with debris from the destroyed vessel.

The Canadian-flagged Horizon Arctic carried a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, that searched the ocean floor not far from the wreck of the Titanic, about 700 kilometers (435 miles) south of Newfoundland.

Photos from the wharf show what appear to be several pieces of the submersible being lifted from the ship, including the nose cone with its distinctive circular window.