Shooting investigation underway at condo complex in Highland Township

Shooting investigation ongoing in Highland Township
Posted at 12:10 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 13:29:55-04

(WXYZ) — There is a shooting investigation underway at a condo complex in Highland Township on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s all unfolding at the Glens of Highlands condominiums near the Prestwick Village Golf Club.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has a large investigative team at the scene collecting evidence.

Official sources tell 7 Action News the situation started as a domestic incident, deputies responded and then someone was shot.

A neighbor says there was no scene around 7 a.m. when he left to go to the YMCA.

“They were nice people, never a problem,” said their neighbor.

Officials are planning to hold a 3 p.m. press conference on the incident.

