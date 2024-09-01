Watch Now
14-year-old dead, another teen injured after shooting outside Michigan State Fair in Novi

Police are on the scene following a shooting at the Michigan State Fair in Novi on Saturday evening. City officials confirmed there was a shooting and are calling it a very fluid situation.
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Novi police say one teen is dead and another injured after a shooting outside the Michigan State Fair in Novi on Saturday evening.

According to police, two 14-year-old boys were shot in the parking lot of the fair.

Currently, police do not have a suspect in custody, but they believe the shooting was targeted.

No details have been released about the suspect.

Large police presence near Michigan State Fair after confirmed shooting
Multiple people on the scene tell 7 News Detroit they heard shots and started running.

"We're all trying to run, duck off somewhere," said one witness on the scene.

Witness describes situation at Michigan State Fair

The fair is being held at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Police say there is currently no threat to the community.

