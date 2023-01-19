Shooting victim's family outraged over suspect's release after bond lowered

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man accused of shooting and nearly killing an innocent bystander at a gas station on Detroit's west side was let out of jail.

The man accused of the crime is Torrion Hudson. According to court documents, he was released on bail on Jan. 13 after Judge Larry Williams lowered his bond from $1 million to $250,000.

The victim's mother is very upset, considering her daughter is still recovering in the hospital.

"She was crying. I was crying," said Keta, the victim's mother who did not want to give her last name.

Keta says her daughter Kyla was shot in the neck by Hudson, a man she never met.

The shooting happened on Dec. 21 at the Sunoco gas station on Livernois and Davison Street.

Kyla is finally out of intensive care after undergoing her fourth lung surgery.

"This is a very traumatic thing that happened to her. She's having nightmares, she's very fearful, she has triggers. She was a true innocent bystander," Keta said.

Keta says her daughter told her Hudson got into it with a clerk at the Sunoco gas station while she was close by.

He then aggressively approached Kyla as she tried to escape to her car, according to Keta.

"He got into the vehicle, choked her, put the gun to her head and he said, ‘Give me everything that you have,’" Keta said.

She says with her daughter being only 19 she didn't have many valuables, so Hudson took her necklace.

According to Keta, Hudson moved the gun to Kyla's lower neck and pulled the trigger.

Detroit Police Department Sgt. Jordan Hall says Hudson left the scene and led police on a three-county chase that ended in Monroe.

"Subsequently for the safety of our community, we utilized aviation," Hall said.

Hudson was later arrested in Detroit. Keta says she was never notified when he was released.

"When I found out the news, I actually went to the judge's chambers. He had a sign on his door, and I interrupted him in a Zoom meeting, and I needed an answer. I needed to understand why you'd let this violent offender out," Keta said.

7 Action News put in a call into Williams and are waiting to hear back.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's office told us they objected to lower bond.

In statement to 7 Action News, Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said:

“When the bond was lowered from $1 million dollars to $250,000 cash or surety, WCPO objected to it on the record. The monetary amount of the bond is much less than the original bond, and it is extremely concerning that when the bond was reduced that there was only a no contact provision for the safety of the victim that was ordered by the court. Considering the seriousness of the case, at the very least a GPS tether is needed and an order for house arrest.



“This case illustrates why the recent 36th District Court bond determination hearings are flawed in serious felony cases. They generally take place after 48 hours often because the defendant was not able to make the initial bond. Bond reduction decisions must still take into consideration the protection of the victim and the public.”

Keta says her daughter is being victimized all over again.

"I have no idea who this man is, and he is roaming free after he intentionally shot a 19-year-old girl — my daughter — and he's just out freely," Keta said.

The prosecutor’s office has filed an emergency bond motion in this matter that will be heard by Judge Patricia Jefferson on Friday at 8:30 a.m.