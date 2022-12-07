Shop-with-a-cop event in Warren gives presents to kids in need

WARREN, MI (WXYZ) — The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 124 in conjunction with the Warren Police Department has teamed up with Meijer to give gifts to families in need.

On December 6, members of Warren's Police Department and the Warren City Council met up with families at the Meijer located on the corner of Schoenherr and 10 Mile road for their annual Shop with a Hero event.

Kids and officers then took the aisles of Meijer picking up gifts for the holiday season.

This is the second Shop with a Hero event held by the Warren Police Department this year. The first event was held on November 29 at the Meijer store on Mound Road.