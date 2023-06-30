Short's and Chaco team up for Ripple Effect beer & sandal collaboration

Short's Brewing Co. has teamed up with Chaco Footwear for a special beer release and sandal release.

Chaco was founded in Colorado in 1989 as a sandal for river guides sick of velcro closures getting caught in the sand. Known for their adjustability and comfort, Chaco has since moved their headquarters to Rockford, Mich.

Short's welcomed the Chaco team up to the brewery to show them around the area, and it was originally a joke to team up for an actual collaboration. After getting together, they decided it was time to get real about the collab.

So, Short's Founder Joe Short thought the beer should be light and crushable, perfect for a day on the water, and they came up with Ripple Effect, a peach and watermelon gose at just over 5% ABV.

"This beer was made for adventures, for gatherings with friends, for days on the lake and bonfire nights. Short’s and Chaco, at their core, are all about loving where we live and keeping our planet beautiful. Beer and sandals meet at the apex of this ethos, and together give you the perfect pairing for your hands and feet—a beer and sandal that keep you going on all your adventures, big or small," the beer's description reads.

The design came from a classic summer northern Michigan experience, and local artist Tanya Whitley illustrated the beach scene. You'll notice several stones and fossils, including the Petoskey, Charlevoix and Kewadin stones. The Chaco team used the art to create the webbing of the accompanying sandal.

"It's so cool that our two amazing Michigan brands in the mitten—who are literally hand-making their products—could get together and celebrate our shared love of water and community," Short said

Ripple Effect is out now and available at Short's Bellaire and Elk Rapids locations, with the opportunity to buy sandals, collars and leashes up north.

The beer will also be rolling out shortly to Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Colorado, Wisconsin, Tennessee and Illinois, and people can purchase the Ripple Effect Chaco sandals on the Chaco website.