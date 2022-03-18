Short's Brewing Co.'s massive anniversary party returns to Bellaire on April 30

(WXYZ) — After COVID-19 canceled the celebration for the last two years, Short's Brewing Co.'s annual Anni Party is returning to Downtown Bellaire in Northern Michigan at the end of April.

The party brings beer lovers from around the country and shuts down the streets of Bellaire.

Since the first in 2005, the Anni Party has grown to become a huge celebration throughout the entire town, and profits go toward community development projects and drawing headliners like Billy Strings, Joshua Davis and more.

“After making it thru the last two years it felt really important to acknowledge our collective experience and celebrate living. 'Life is Short’s' is one of our mantras, and a great reminder to live every day to the fullest because you just don’t know how long it will last," Marketing Director Christa Brenner said in a statement.

The event will take place April 30 in Bellaire, and tickets are very limited as people who had tickets in 2020 are able to keep theirs. It starts at 4 p.m. with pre-party options available and features more than 40 beers and ciders, plus bands, food and more.

Tickets are $45 for general admission and $70 for pre-party. You can get tickets on their website and for more information go to shortsbrewing.com/anniparty