Shots fired at Pershing High School, district police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Shots were fired in a parking lot at a high school in Detroit Tuesday afternoon.

It happened after dismissal at Pershing High School, district police said.

The school district’s police department said it responded to the scene after receiving emergency calls about shots being fired.

The football team was on campus practicing when the shooting happened.

No one was hurt, authorities said.

The district said it is launching an investigation and looking into credible leads about the shooter. Suspect information was not immediately available.

Additional safety officers will be at the school for the rest of the school year as a precaution, police said.