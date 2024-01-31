Should Michigan change the gas tax for a road usage charge? Drivers asked to weigh in

Should Michigan change or get rid of the gas tax? The Michigan Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input.

Now through March 1, Michigan residents can weigh in on the way we all pay for roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure in the state through a new road usage charges survey.

The survey is being conducted by MDOT in partnership with Via Transportation, Inc.

The goal is to understand residents' attitudes toward potential replacements for the state gas tax.

No changes are being debated at the legislature at this time, but the statewide survey is the first step in exploring new ways to sustainably and fairly fund and maintain road systems.

One possible funding tool is road usage charges, which means drivers would pay a few cents for each mile driven instead of paying based on how much gas they buy.

MDOT said charging based on miles driven could make the system fairer for drivers who can't afford newer, more fuel-efficient cars.

People must be 18 or older and some participants could be chosen to participate in a pilot demonstration.

Those who respond to the survey will be eligible for a $10 gift card. People can take the survey at www.Michigan.gov/MIRoadCharge.