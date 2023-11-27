Should you get the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time? Here's what to know

(WXYZ) — The arrival of snow and cold weather often brings an increase in colds and other illnesses. Protecting yourself and your loved ones by keeping your vaccines up to date is important. But how safe is it to get both the flu and the COVID vaccine at the same time?

I often get asked that same question by my patients. Especially since a recent study found that older people getting the flu and COVID-19 shots together might face a small increase in stroke risk.

Here's what I can tell you: the study analyzed Medicare claims and found only three cases of strokes per 100,000 doses administered. These cases occurred in adults aged 85 and older who received a high-dose flu shot at the same time as a bivalent COVID booster. So, based on that research, the risk is very rare. Plus, it’s also worth noting that the updated COVID-19 vaccines now focus on fighting just one virus type, unlike last year's bi-valent shot.

Furthermore, there have been other studies that have not found the same stroke risk. Overall, research from the past three years shows that getting a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine at the same appointment is safe. This is why the CDC and the FDA have not changed their vaccine advice.

A recent small study presented at a vaccine conference made an interesting discovery. It found that healthcare workers who received both their flu and bivalent COVID-19 shots on the same day had stronger antibody responses. These stronger responses were observed right after vaccination and continued for up to six months, compared to those who received their shots on different days.

However, it's not all straightforward. Other studies have come to different conclusions, some even showing a slight decrease or no difference at all in antibody levels.

So, what does this mean for protection? Well, a recent large study by Pfizer looked into the health outcomes of people who received flu and COVID-19 vaccines together or separately. The results showed little difference. Both groups had similar rates of hospitalization, emergency room visits, and doctor's appointments. Interestingly, the group that received both shots at the same time tended to seek medical care for COVID-19 a bit more, but they were less likely to need medical attention for the flu.

Ultimately, the choice of how to get your vaccines largely depends on personal preference. What's most important is getting vaccinated now, especially with rising respiratory illnesses. While receiving both flu and COVID shots on the same day is safe, it's a good idea to consult with your healthcare provider to determine what's best for your health.