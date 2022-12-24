Show goes on at Fox Theatre despite inclement weather

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Friday afternoon, lines formed outside the Fox Theatre in Detroit for Cirque Du Soleil. Excitement for the acrobatic show was apparent as families headed into the venue.

Communities across metro Detroit had issued snow emergencies and venues like the Detroit Zoo, Campus Martius skating rink and Detroit Institute of Arts closed. However, the show will go on at the Fox Theatre.

Dawn Cloutier reached out to 7 Action News and explained she bought six tickets for Friday evening's show. However, she said that purchase was made prior to knowing there would be inclement weather.

“What I tried to do is reschedule them for another day," Cloutier said.

She said she’s in Port Huron from New York City visiting family for the holidays and would be traveling to downtown Detroit with her 85-year-old mother.

Cloutier said she wished the venue canceled the show or gave the option for a refund or to reschedule.

“Like, if we went off the road, it's really cold out and windy. So, that’s obviously gives me pause," she said. “There’s no exchange, no swapping dates or anything. We’re just kind of screwed out of our money."

She said she spent $55 for each ticket, but she explained it’s not just about the money. It’s also the principle of not having an alternative with the severe weather.

Outside the Fox, 7 Action News spoke with others who say they faced the same predicament. A group had tickets to the 4 p.m. show, but they said they were uncertain about traveling in this weather.

“It crossed our mind not coming," Karen Kaltz of Shelby Township said.

“We’re glad it wasn’t canceled because she came all the way from Texas and didn’t want to miss it," she said of her son's girlfriend.

Sue Macumber said, “Watching the weather and the news all morning and it’s like, we didn’t seem to get quite as much snow as I thought we were going to and actually, the freeway was pretty decent.”

7 Action News spoke with a representative from 313 Presents and put them in touch with Cloutier. The organization worked with Cloutier to address and resolve her concerns.

