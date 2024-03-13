Shuttle service between Downtown Detroit, Detroit Metro Airport begins March 25

A new shuttle service between Downtown Detroit and Detroit Metro Airport will begin on March 25, according to the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan.

The shuttle service will run 365 days a year with 16 round-trips daily between 3:30 a.m. and 11 p.m.

It will pick up in Downtown Detroit at 1119 Washington Blvd. at the corner of Washington and State Street. Then, it will drop off at the departures level at the McNamara Terminal and the Ground Transportation Center at the Evans Terminal.

Called Detroit Air Express, the shuttle will depart Detroit starting at 3:30 a.m. and the last stop will be at 9:30 p.m.

Below is the schedule.

Tickets will be $6 advance purchase and $8 at the door, and there are discounts available. You can purchase them at rtamichigan.org.