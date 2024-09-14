Sickle Cell Matters Walk in Detroit helps raise awareness for SCD, blood donations encouraged

(WXYZ) — September is National Sickle Cell Awareness month!

The 2024 Sickle Cell Matters Walk took place in Detroit on Saturday morning to raise awareness about SCD.

Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disorder that affects about 4,000 people in our state and about 100,000 across the country.

For more than 50 years, the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America - Michigan Chapter has been helping people living with sickle cell disease and their families.

The organization is asking the community to consider blood donations to help people with SCD.

For more information and ways to help,click here.

