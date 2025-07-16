DETROIT (WXYZ) — A popular restaurant in Detroit has kept it's doors open for decades, with Sindbads restaurant and marina staying open since 1949.

It's a great place to eat with a beautifyl view of the water, and it's where we're hosting our Let's Talk event tonight, to meet you and hear your concerns.

Ahead of that event, let's catch you up on Sindbads history through the years, and dive into why customers keep coming back.

Sindbads celebrates 76 years on the Detroit riverfront

What was once a small, prohibition-era speakeasy is now a spacious gathering spot overlooking the Detroit River.

“It was back in 1949, it was February, that my father and my uncle started the business," said co-owner Marc Blanke.

“It was just a little shack when they purchased it," said co-owner Trina Blanke. "It was actually an after hours bar, Blind Pig.”

Sindbad's has been a family business of 76 years, with Marc expanding on the origin of the restaurant's name.

“The reason they named it Sindbads, Sindbads was a sailor and historical figure," Marc explained.

And over the years, their nautical-themed restaurant just kept expanding.

“It all started off with one small room which is behind us here in the bar, and then this room that we're in here is called the patio," Marc said.

They also added an upstairs section, now used for banquets and parties.

“I'm constantly being told by cute little couples that come in that 'oh this was our first date 40 years ago' or 'we got married here,'” Trina said.

Today, the place seats about 260 people, and there are 80 spaces in the marina for customers to dock and eat on their boat,

“And you know, the menu was really built over time, too," Marc said. "Now we serve everything from hamburgers to surf and turf, a lot of fresh fish, chicken, steaks.”

“The service is excellent. Dan is the best bartender on earth," said customer Charlotte White.

“When you think Detroit, you think the river front, you think the views, you think of Sindbads," said customer Jeff Fickini.

But it’s not just customers who love it here, it’s the staff as well. In fact, there are two sisters who have worked here their whole lives, and you could call it a family tradition, because their mother was the head waitress when the place first opened.

“Cookie has been here 60+ (years) then I came in the building and I’ve been here 52 (years), so we’ve been here quite a long time between the two of us," said Denise Kuhn (woman in black).

More than its unique space and menu, it's the way people feel when they're here: like family. That's something that's kept their doors open for generations.

“We love serving Southeast Michigan and Ontario and we plan on being here," Marc said. "(We) have a 3rd generation. My son Mark is here and we're building a team for the future. We’re still kicking it down on the river.”

