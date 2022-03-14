Singer Traci Braxton of 'Braxton Family Values' dies at 50

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Traci Braxton, one of the sisters featured in the reality series ‘Braxton Family Values,’ died Saturday at age 50.

She had reportedly been fighting esophageal cancer. Her sister Toni and family announced the death, saying she ‘died as the snow was falling.’

Traci was a singer whose best-known songs ‘Last Call’ and ‘Broken Things’ came during the heyday of the reality series.

‘Braxton Family Values’ aired for seven seasons starting on 2011 on WeTV.

Besides Traci and Toni, it focused on the the sisters Tamar, Trina and Towanda and their extended family.

Traci Braxton spent much of her time doing social work for children with disabilities.